CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Legislation that would enact a bill of rights for sexual assault survivors faced some concerns from public defenders and law enforcement during a hearing before its first legislative panel.

Bill supporter Assemblyman Steve Yeager told lawmakers Friday there is still work to do on the bill and referenced more than a dozen conceptual amendments he has proposed.

One of those changes would extend the required retention of sexual assault evidence kits to 20 years, aligning it up with the statute of limitations.

A survivor under the bill would have the right to know whether an analysis of an evidence kit yielded DNA from a defendant. John Piro with the Clark County public defender’s office says the bill brings concerns about conducting a fair trial and being able to obtain evidence.

