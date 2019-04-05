LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A man accused of shooting and wounding a police officer in south Louisiana is in custody.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says 29-year-old Nahshon Brooks, of Abbeville, was arrested late Thursday.

The Advocate reports Brooks was accused of shooting a female police officer with the Abbeville force following a traffic stop. The officer was hit in the shoulder and is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Brooks faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, carrying a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.

Gossen says several agencies were involved in the arrest, including the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Louisiana State Police, the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office and the Abbeville Police Department.

It’s not immediately known if Brooks has an attorney who could comment.

