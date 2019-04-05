OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities say two people sought on Oklahoma murder warrants have been arrested at the Mexican border in southwest Texas.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said Friday that 32-year-old Coker Barker and 27-year-old Anastacia Little, both of Seminole, were arrested Thursday as they tried to cross the border at Laredo.

Both are in custody in Webb County, Texas, pending extradition.

Investigators say the two are wanted in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Mickel Kelough of Seminole. His body was found Tuesday in the front seat of his vehicle in Seminole County.

Online court records do not show that formal charges have been filed against either Barker or Little. Jail records show both remain in custody and do not list an attorney to speak on their behalf.

