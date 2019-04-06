Americans have not yet forgotten about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure as Secretary of State almost a decade ago. She served in the role from 2009-13.

A new poll finds that nearly three-fourths of Americans still deem that practice a “serious” practice according to new research. Six-out-of-10 also say the use of the server was illegal, says a wide-ranging Economist/You Gov poll released this week.

• 74% of Americans say Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email to conduct government business while secretary of state is a “serious” problem; 81% of Republicans, 70% of independents and 73% of Democrats agree.

• 59% say the practice was “illegal”; 68% of Republicans, 61% of independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

• 28% overall are unsure if the email was illegal or not; 22% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 34% of Democrats agree.

• 15% overall say her use of personal email is not serious; 10% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 12% overall say her use of a personal email was “legal”; 9% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 17% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted March 24-26.

