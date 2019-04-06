AMHERST, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a Manchester woman has been killed in a head-on crash with a suspected drunken driver in Amherst.

Police say 21-year-old Sierra Croteau was pronounced dead at the scene Friday night.

Authorities say a pick-up truck driven by 27-year-old Tyler Berry of Amherst crossed the center line and hit Croteau’s vehicle on Route 101.

Police say Berry was seriously injured and taken the hospital. He was later arrested on a felony charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

The section of Route 101 was closed for approximately five hours.

