PHOENIX (AP) - A May 22 trial has been scheduled for a woman who faces disorderly conduct and other charges for her actions at a Tempe mosque where she made derogatory comments about Muslims.
Tahnee Gonzales pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from her 2018 trip to the mosque with a friend and three children.
Gonzales‘ friend, Elizabeth Dauenhauer, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal damage for taking down announcements on bulletin boards in the mosque’s members-only courtyard.
A video taken of the visit shows Gonzales starting a shouting match with a Muslim man.
The parents of the three children haven’t been publicly identified by authorities.
Even so, Gonzales faces charges of permitting the life, health and morals of a minor to be imperiled by neglect, abuse or immoral associations.
