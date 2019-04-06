President Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone has repeatedly blasted Barbara Bush on social media in light of a new biography written by a journalist with exclusive access to the former first lady’s diaries.

Mr. Stone lashed out against Bush, who died last April, in separate Instagram posts Thursday and Friday in response to excerpts from USA Today reporter Susan Page’s new book, “The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of a Dynasty.”

“Barbara Bush was a mean spirited, self important, nasty and entitled woman bitter over her husband’s long term and quite public affair,” Mr. Stone said in the first post. “I now understand why Nancy Reagan hated her so much.”

“She had a ‘countdown clock“‘for @realdonaldtrump presidency? Well she’s dead and he’s president- who won that one?” Mr. Stone wrote in the second post.

Released days earlier, “The Matriarch” quotes Bush — the wife of former President George H. W. Bush and the mother of politicians including former President George W. Bush and former White House hopeful Jeb Bush — as calling Mr. Trump a symbol of greed and selfishness and blaming him for aggravating her congestive heart failure and chronic pulmonary disease.

“I have heard that she was nasty to me, but she should be,” Mr. Trump told Washington Times in an interview published Thursday. “Look what I did to her sons.”

Mr. Stone, 66, has known Mr. Trump for decades and briefly served as a former adviser to his 2016 election campaign. He was indicted earlier this year on seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and perjury as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the race, and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is awaiting trial.

Mr. Stone is barred from publicly discussing his case.

