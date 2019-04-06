By - Associated Press - Saturday, April 6, 2019

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a student was stabbed during a fight in the parking lot of a Florida high school.

News outlets report that the fight occurred Friday afternoon behind Coral Springs High School in Broward County.

The injured student was taken to a nearby hospital. The injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The other student was detained by police.

