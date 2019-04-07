By - Associated Press - Sunday, April 7, 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Four juveniles ranging in age from 10 to 19 have been wounded in a shooting at a northwest Louisiana mobile home park.

KTBS-TV reports the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Alpha Mobile Home Park in Shreveport.

Shreveport police say someone drove up to a home at the park, exited a vehicle, and shot into the trailer, injuring the four people inside.

All the victims were injured in their lower body. Police say their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Emergency personnel responded heavily, with more than 25 workers on the scene within 15 minutes of the shooting.

