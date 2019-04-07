WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama mother and daughter have been charged in the October death of an infant at their unlicensed child care center.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports 50-year-old Tracey Goldman and 20-year-old Addison Morgan were each indicted Friday on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says an autopsy showed the 2-month-old had received a fatal amount of allergy medicine, either Benadryl of something similar.

Franklin says the child was too young for the drug, much less a large dose.

Both women are free on bail. They couldn’t be reached for comment and court records show no lawyers for either.

Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson says state law is complicated as to what constitutes a child care center, and whether or not a license is required.

