BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a Bellevue couple over the weekend.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that 39-year-old Jason Burgess and his 29-year-old wife, Megan Burgess, died Saturday after their motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck.
Bellevue Police say the Burgess’ Harley Davidson struck a truck driven by a 16-year-old near 21st Street and Cornhusker Road.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.