AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine could make it a crime for police officers to have sexual contact with individuals under arrest or in custody.
Democratic Rep. David McCrea’s bill would make it a misdemeanor crime for a law enforcement officer to have sexual contact with such individuals. The bill’s set for a Monday public hearing.
The bill also includes individuals who are temporarily detained or being interrogated or questioned.
