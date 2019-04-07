By - Associated Press - Sunday, April 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine could make it a crime for police officers to have sexual contact with individuals under arrest or in custody.

Democratic Rep. David McCrea’s bill would make it a misdemeanor crime for a law enforcement officer to have sexual contact with such individuals. The bill’s set for a Monday public hearing.

The bill also includes individuals who are temporarily detained or being interrogated or questioned.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide