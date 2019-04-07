RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A college football player in North Carolina has been suspended from playing after he was arrested on assault charges.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Saturday that the player is Damontay Jaqual Rhem of North Carolina State University.

The 22-year-old was arrested Friday. He faces a charge of assault on a female. He was being held on no bail. It’s unclear if he’s obtained an attorney.

Fred Demarest, an N.C. State athletic department spokesman, said in a statement that the school is aware of the charges and awaiting additional details.

Rhem is a running back and a former walk-on who was put on scholarship in 2018.

