TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - The sheriff of a southern Idaho county has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child.

The Twin Falls Times-News reports Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez on Friday was booked into the Blaine County jail.

Idaho State Police made the arrest. Rodriguez was held on suspicion of rape, sexual abuse of a child and lewd conduct with a minor.

Rodriguez on Feb. 4 requested a monthlong period of paid leave.

His attorney, Michael Wood, in March asked that the leave be extended 30 more days without pay.

Commissioner Roy Hubert at the time said he did not know why Rodriguez had requested the leave. Wood declined to comment.

Hubert said Saturday that the unpaid leave ends Monday.

Steve Phillips has been serving as interim sheriff.

___

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.