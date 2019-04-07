Rep. Ilhan Omar prayed for President Trump and people who attack her on Sunday, almost reciting Jesus’ last words on the cross about His persecutors.

In a quote-tweet Sunday, Ms. Omar alluded to one of Mr. Trump’s attacks on her as an anti-Semite and how it coincided with charges against a man for making death threats against her over her being a Muslim.

“My Lord, forgive my people for they do not know,” Ms. Omar, Minnesota Democrat, wrote in a bilingual tweet, after repeating the same quote in Arabic.

The language Ms. Omar used is very close to the Jesus’ last words in the Gospel of Luke, more conventionally translated into English as “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.”

Ms. Omar may also have been citing the Hadith, a collection of traditions and sayings about Muhammad that Muslims also revere. There, the words are attributed to an unnamed prophet, who may or may not be Jesus.

