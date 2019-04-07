Jay Sekulow, one of President Trump’s attorneys, on Sunday said he doesn’t share concern that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report on Russian interference in the 2016 election could be more damaging for Mr. Trump than a recent summary prepared by Attorney General William Barr.

“No, because there’s two conclusions that are important here to reiterate - and that is in General Barr’s letter, he said I’m only going to discuss the principal conclusions,” Mr. Sekulow said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And what were those principal conclusions? No obstruction and no collusion.”

He did acknowledge that the special counsel did not make a determination on whether Mr. Trump tried to obstruct justice.

“They’re not saying the president committed a crime; they’re not saying that he was exonerated,” he said. “Which by the way - special counsels don’t exonerate, so I don’t even know why that line’s in there. But nevertheless it is.”

The New York Times reported last week that some of Mr. Mueller’s investigators have indicated they’re displeased with how Mr. Barr framed the findings.

Mr. Trump himself on Sunday decried what he called illegal leaks.

“Looks like Bob Mueller’s team of 13 Trump Haters & Angry Democrats are illegally leaking information to the press while the Fake News Media make up their own stories with or without sources - sources no longer matter to our corrupt & dishonest Mainstream Media, they are a Joke!” the president said on Twitter.

Mr. Sekulow said it would be problematic if members of Mr. Mueller’s team were indeed leaking their concerns about the framing of their findings .

“Look, they probably had legitimate disagreements inside the Department of Justice on how things should move forward one way or another,” he said.

