Sunday, April 7, 2019

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Glendale say they are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting.

They say the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday in the courtyard area of an apartment complex across the street from Glendale Community College.

Police say the man who was shot was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The name and age of the victim haven’t been released yet.

Police say the man was shot after some sort of altercation.

