IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a 65-year-old woman whose body was found inside an Iowa City home was a homicide victim.
Police released the woman’s name Sunday: Joellen Browning.
Emergency responders who were called to the house Friday morning found Browning dead inside. Police haven’t released other details about the case.
No arrests have been reported.
