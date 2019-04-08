By - Associated Press - Monday, April 8, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a 65-year-old woman whose body was found inside an Iowa City home was a homicide victim.

Police released the woman’s name Sunday: Joellen Browning.

Emergency responders who were called to the house Friday morning found Browning dead inside. Police haven’t released other details about the case.

No arrests have been reported.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide