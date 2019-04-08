TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Newly released court documents show a Tucson woman told authorities she shot her twin autistic grandsons before she tried kill herself.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials say 55-year-old Dorothy Flood remains jailed on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

She’s being held on a $250,000 bond and has an April 15 preliminary hearing.

A motive for the slayings remains unclear and authorities believe Flood will try to kill herself again if she’s released.

Flood was arrested after 8-year-old Jaden and Jorden Webb were found dead inside a home on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday.

Court records show the boys were shot multiple times.

Authorities found Flood with symptoms of an apparent overdose from taking an unknown quantity of prescription medication.

Flood was the boys’ caregiver because their mother is deceased.

