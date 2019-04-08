INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana House Ethics Committee has dismissed a complaint against Speaker Brian Bosma who was accused of illegally using campaign funds to collect unflattering information about a former intern.

The committee said Monday that “reasonable cause does not exist to support the alleged violation.” The committee had hired a lawyer to review the matter.

Bosma, a Republican, says he’s pleased with the ethics committee’s “unanimous and bipartisan decision.”

The Indianapolis Star reported that Bosma paid a law firm more than $40,000 in campaign funds to gather unflattering information about a woman who said she had a sexual encounter with him in 1992. Bosma, who is married, denies the woman’s claim.

Bosma says he hired a lawyer to protect his reputation from a false story. But critics say he used campaign money for something that wasn’t related to his campaign.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.