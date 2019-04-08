LEWISBURG, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man who attacked a gay man and bragged about it has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

The Daily News Journal reports that 24-year-old Brandon Michael Wiley claimed the man “molested him.” Wiley also posted photos of the bleeding victim online and bragged about the attack.

Murfreesboro police said video evidence didn’t support Wiley’s story.

They found the beaten man lying on the floor of a bar last summer with severe facial injuries including fractured eye sockets. The victim told police he had propositioned Wiley and was attacked.

Wiley entered his plea on Friday, and his sentencing is set for June 28.

___

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.