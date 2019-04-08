COON RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota authorities arrested two men suspected of stealing a bald eagle statue from an Army veteran’s home and two lion statutes from the city of Anoka.
KMSP-TV reports Monday that Coon Rapids police say they received tips on social media last week that led them to their suspects, who had the statutes in the basement of a home where they were staying.
Police say 28-year-old Alan Kalisch told officers he stole the custom-made eagle statute valued at $1,300. Fifty-one-year-old Gregory Gerads told police he stole the lions from Anoka.
Kalisch is being charged with felony theft and Gerards is charged with receiving stolen property.
