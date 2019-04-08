OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a man found by officers in an Omaha street died later at a hospital.
Police identified the man as 25-year-old Dylan Kenney, who lived in Omaha.
Officers sent early Sunday morning to check a call about a stabbing on the city’s east side found Kenney, who had several stab wounds in his chest. He died later at Nebraska Medical Center.
No arrests have been reported.
