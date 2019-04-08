ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A Spink County man charged with neglecting his cows has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Court documents say four dead cows were found on Rex Spear’s Ashton property in June of 2017. Spear was charged with felony animal abuse and misdemeanor animal neglect.
Aberdeen News says Spear pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor in an agreement with prosecutors. Spear was ordered not to own livestock for two years.
