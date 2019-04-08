MEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Kyle Guy made three free throws with 0.6 seconds left and Virginia pulled off its second small miracle of the NCAA Tournament, beating Auburn 63-62 Saturday to advance to the national championship game for the first time in school history.

Auburn had erased a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes and led 62-60 after Guy made an off-balance 3 with 7.6 seconds left. The shot snapped a drought of more than five minutes by the Cavaliers, who then sent Jared Harper to the line with 7 seconds left.

Harper made one and Auburn, with fouls to give, did so twice. With 1.5 seconds left, Virginia (34-3) got the ball to Guy in the corner. He turned and fired and Samir Doughty, hands straight up in the air, bumped into Guy’s hip.

When the whistle blew, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl lost it on the sideline, pumping his fist and screaming. Guy swished the first two free throws to tie it and Auburn (30-10) called a timeout to ice him. Didn’t work. He hit one more for the lead. Auburn threw a long inbound pass to Brown, but his desperation 3 was short.

Virginia, which became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed last year when it was embarrassed by UMBC, will take on Texas Tech on Monday night.

Matt Mooney scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half and Texas Tech clamped down on Michigan State all Saturday night in a 61-51 victory.

The Red Raiders (31-6) traded body blows with the Spartans in a first half that lived up to its defensive-dominated billing on the gritty side of the Final Four. The Red Raiders started finding seams in the Spartans’ defense in the second half and Mooney found his stroke, hitting three straight 3-pointers to put them up 12.

WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Baylor recovered after blowing a 17-point lead and losing a star player, beating Notre Dame 82-81 for the NCAA women’s basketball championship Sunday night when 2018 tournament hero Arike Ogunbowale missed a foul shot in the final seconds.

Chloe Jackson made a layup to put Baylor ahead with 3.9 seconds left. Notre Dame called timeout and inbounded to Ogunbowale, whose buzzer-beating jumper in the championship game lifted Notre Dame to last year’s title. Ogunbowale was fouled trying for a layup, then missed the first of two free throws. She made the second, but the Irish never got the ball back.

The Lady Bears (37-1) won their first championship in seven years.

Baylor was able to pull off the win without star forward Lauren Cox, who injured her knee late in the third quarter. The Irish were able to rally from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to tie the game at 78.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia Tech has hired former Wofford men’s basketball coach Mike Young to replace Buzz Williams.

The school announced the decision Sunday night , just four days after Williams left to take the same job at Texas A&M.; Young, a native of Radford, Virginia, about 10 miles from the Virginia Tech campus, is scheduled to be formally introduced Monday morning.

Young has spent the past 30 seasons at Wofford, the last 17 as head coach, and turned the Terriers into a Southern Conference power. He compiled a 299-244 record and was selected as the conference Coach of the Year honors four times, including this season. Young’s Terriers went 30-5 and beat Seton Hall 84-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last month, the league’s first tourney win in 11 years.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas hired Nevada’s Eric Musselman on Sunday, hoping to get a once-proud program back to an elite level.

The 54-year-old Musselman led a dramatic turnaround in Reno, leading the Wolf Pack to three NCAA Tournaments in four years after a nine-year absence. Nevada reached the Sweet 16 in 2018, but lost in the first round to Florida this year.

The son of a former coach, Musselman has had a well-traveled career. He coached the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors in the NBA, had stints in the CBA and D-League, and assistant jobs in the NBA and college. Musselman went 110-34 at Nevada.

WRESTLING

NEW YORK (AP) - Wrestler Bret “The Hitman” Hart was tackled by a spectator Saturday while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The attacker was promptly subdued by several people, including other wrestlers, who came to Hart’s defense. Hart, 61, is OK. The person ran toward the ring from the crowd, spectator Alan Fisher told The Associated Press.

Several shocked onlookers posted footage of the tackle online. The induction event resumed, with Hart continuing his speech, after the fan was taken into custody.

New York City Police arrested 26-year-old Zachary Madsen, of Lincoln, Nebraska. He faces assault and criminal trespass charges. An email to the district attorney seeking someone who could comment on Madsen’s behalf wasn’t immediately answered.

GOLF

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) - Jin Young Ko won the ANA Inspiration on Sunday at Mission Hills for her first major title and second victory in three weeks.

Ko closed with a 2-under 70 in hot and mostly calm conditions for a three-stroke victory over Mi Hyang Lee. She celebrated with the traditional winner’s leap into Poppie’s Pond. She’s projected to jump from fifth to first in the world ranking Monday.

After bogeys on 13 and 15 cut her lead to a stroke, Ko made a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th and closed with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th.

Ko finished at 10-under 278. The 23-year-old South Korean won for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour, completing a desert sweep after taking the Founders Cup in Phoenix. She leads the money list and has five top-three finishes in six events this year.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Corey Conners won the Texas Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title and a sport in the Masters.

The first Monday qualifier to win on the tour in nine years, the Canadian birdied three of the final five holes for his second straight 6-under 66 and a two-stroke victory over Charley Hoffman. Conners finished at 20-under 268 at TPC San Antonio.

SANYA, China (AP) - Officials at the Sanya Championship said Sunday that 28-year-old Malaysian golfer Arie Irawan died in his hotel room from “apparent natural causes,” and the PGA Tour Series-China canceled the final round of the tournament.

American Trevor Sluman led after 54 holes with an 18-under total of 198 and was declared winner of the tournament. Three Americans - Matt Gilchrest, Max McGreevy and Michael Perras - were tied for second, two strokes behind.

The PGA Tour Series-China said in a statement that Irawan missed the 36-hole cut Friday in the tournament at Sanya Yalong Bay Golf Club. It said the official coroner’s report had not been completed.

AUTO RACING

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - Kyle Busch grabbed his third Cup win of the season, eighth overall at Bristol, and 10th this year spanning all three of NASCAR’s national series.

The victory Sunday came at the expense of his older brother, who lined up right beside him on the final restart but couldn’t slow Busch’s steamrolling of the competition this year. The Busch Brothers were first in line not to pit for tires during the 11th caution to set up a final shootout between Bristol’s two winningest active drivers.

Kurt Busch is a six-time winner at the .533-mile high-banked oval and lamented over the P.A. system that he should have wrecked his brother for the win. The crowd roared and affirmed Kurt Busch’s frustration with the final results.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Takuma Sato of Japan won the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on Sunday for his fourth career IndyCar victory.

Sato, the 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner, became the fifth driver to win after starting on the pole at Barber Motorsports Park and was in control most of the way. Scott Dixon earned his sixth runner-up finish in the race’s 10-year history.

Sato had a late issue when he went into the grass and lost about a second off his lead at the road course. He quickly gained it back over the final laps to win by 2.4 seconds. Dixon held off Sebastien Bourdais for second.

HOCKEY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres fired coach Phil Housley on Sunday following two underperforming seasons and after the team extended its franchise-worst playoff drought to an eighth consecutive year.

The team made the move a day after the Sabres closed their season with a 7-1 win at Detroit. Buffalo finished 13th in the Eastern Conference standings and joined the 2016-17 Philadelphia Flyers in becoming the second of 50 NHL teams to miss the playoffs in the same season in which they won at least 10 straight games.

The 55-year-old Housley is a Hall of Fame defenseman who spent his first eight NHL seasons playing in Buffalo but failed to restore any semblance of success to a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff round since reaching the East finals in 2007.

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Panthers fired coach Bob Boughner, who led the team for the past two seasons and didn’t get to the playoffs in either one.

The Panthers announced the move Sunday, one day after the team’s season ended. Assistant coach Paul McFarland also was fired.

Florida missed the playoffs by one point in Boughner’s first season. The Panthers missed the playoffs by 12 points this season, wasting a year when Aleksander Barkov set a club record with 96 points and the team had three 30-goal scorers. Florida won 80 of its 164 games under Boughner’s tenure.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Willie Desjardins is not a candidate to become the Los Angeles Kings next head coach. The team released a statement on Sunday thanking Desjardins for serving as the interim head coach for most of the season.

The Kings were 27-34-8 under Desjardins, who was hired on Nov. 4 as the interim coach after John Stevens was fired 13 games into the season.

