By - Associated Press - Tuesday, April 9, 2019

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Local police and the FBI’s bomb investigators are looking into an ATM explosion at a Wells Fargo Bank in Tacoma, Washington.

KOMO reports officers were called to a report of an explosion at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found an ATM there that had been damaged.

It’s unknown how many people were involved in the incident, but police have not reported finding any suspects.

