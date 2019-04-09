Conservative commentator Candace Owens tells lawmakers at a hearing about white nationalism that the country needs to talk more about what she called harassment of conservatives of color.

“We’re not talking enough about political hatred in this country,” she tells the House Judiciary Committee.

Owens, who is black, is the director of communications for conservative group Turning Point USA. A frequent public speaker, she has been an active supporter of President Donald Trump and has been trying to push African Americans to leave the Democratic Party.

Owens complained to lawmakers about a “double standard” that she says allows criticism of black conservatives, Christians and Jews.

“We need to condemn all types of hate speech,” she says.

