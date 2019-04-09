IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig says it’s his decision - though under the supervision of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin - whether to comply with a request by Democrats to turn over President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Rettig told a House panel Tuesday that the IRS is “working on” a response to last week’s letter from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal that asked for Trump’s tax returns.

Neal asked for the returns by Wednesday.

Neither Rettig nor Mnuchin - who testified before two House panels Tuesday - would state flatly which of them would make the decision on whether to release Trump’s tax filings.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.