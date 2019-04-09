The acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security has been forced to resign amid a staff shakeup spurred by President Donald Trump’s growing frustration over the number of Central American migrants crossing the southern border.

Claire Grady resigned Tuesday. She was technically the next in line to replace Kirstjen Nielsen, who resigned Sunday. But Trump chose Kevin McAleenan, the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as acting secretary. That meant Grady had to resign or be fired.

Two officials with direct knowledge of the decision say Grady was forced to resign. The officials were not authorized speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Grady is a longtime civil servant with more than 28 years of experience at the departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

