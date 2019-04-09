The beloved dog of the late Sen. John McCain has joined her master.

In a series of social-media posts Monday, widow Cindy and daughter Meghan announced the death of Chesapeake Bay retriever Burma.

“She died today in a tragic accident at our beloved Hidden Valley,” Cindy McCain wrote on Instagram. “She [is] now frolicking with the one she loved most in heaven now.”

In a separate Instagram post, Meghan McCain wrote that “our dog Burma was my father’s birthday present years ago and was absolutely and truly devoted to him. She would never leave his side, followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch.”

Meghan McCain began her tribute to Burma, which included a photo of her father with the dog, with “Every time I think my heart can’t be broken any further…”

