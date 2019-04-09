WASHOUGAL, Wash. (AP) - A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a body was found near a park in Washougal, Washington.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the man was booked into the Clark County Jail for second-degree murder. A search warrant for his home was also served.
KOIN reports that a body was found Saturday. Deputies recovered the body from the Washougal River and said it had an “apparent traumatic” injury to the head.
