COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Jefferson City man is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after a shooting death at the Columbia Mall.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 25-year-old Scott Ray Randolph was charged Monday in the Thanksgiving 2017 death at the mall.
Jeffery Swope, of Jefferson City, died after being shot while in a vehicle in the mall’s parking lot.
Columbia police detective Jonathan Voss said in a probable cause statement that Randolph called 911 and said he was putting his gun in a holster when it went off and bullet struck Swope in the eye.
However, Voss wrote that he found the weapon in the holster and no signs of damage consistent with a firearm going off inside it.
Online court records do not name an attorney who could speak for Randolph.
