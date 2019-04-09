MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a baby in Milwaukee.
Authorities say officers were called to a residence about 5 a.m. Tuesday where the 10-month-old baby was unresponsive. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police released no other details about the circumstances of the death.
