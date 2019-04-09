By - Associated Press - Tuesday, April 9, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a baby in Milwaukee.

Authorities say officers were called to a residence about 5 a.m. Tuesday where the 10-month-old baby was unresponsive. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released no other details about the circumstances of the death.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide