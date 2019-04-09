SAN ANTONIO (AP) - An Air Force report indicates a Special Forces veteran’s disruptive behavior and mental instability had been evident long before he killed his commander and himself in Texas in April 2016.

Tech. Sgt. Steven Bellino was armed with two hand guns, a knife and 61 rounds of ammunition when he killed Lt. Col. William Schroeder then himself at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations report, obtained by the San Antonio Express-News under the Freedom of Information Act, says Bellino admitted in a 1997 psychological examination to destroying property, starting fires, and breaking rules he that found disagreeable.

The report says Bellino didn’t leave a suicide note, but that he wrote a “farewell” note in August, saying he didn’t want to be part of this world anymore.

