OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A third person is charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Olathe student.

The Kansas City Star reports 18-year-old Matthew Lee Bibee Jr., is charged with first-degree murder in the March 29 death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett of Overland Park.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl also are charged with first-degree murder in Padgett’s death. Prosecutors are seeking to try both teens as adults.

Authorities say Padgett’s killing in an Olathe neighborhood occurred during a drug deal.

Bibee was arrested March 31 after he became a suspect in a robbery. Police say Bibee shot at a police officer and missed. The officer returned fire, hitting Bibee, whose injuries were not life threatening. Bibbee faces an attempted capital murder charge and several other charges in that case.

Bibee remains jailed on $1 million bond.

