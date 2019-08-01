JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 43-year-old man who is already serving a life sentence for murder has been arrested in the death of a cellmate at a Florida jail.

The Florida Times-Union reports Paul Dixon was re-booked on a new murder charge following the fatal beating on Tuesday.

Authorities say Dixon had been brought to the Duval County Jail from another facility for court proceedings in a new sentencing hearing. He’s serving 25 years for a 1993 murder that occurred when he was 17. New state laws require re-sentencings for juveniles given life terms.

The beating happened in a cell where inmates are held while awaiting transport to prison or while they’re back for hearings.

Officials have not released the dead man’s name.

Dixon declined to speak to detectives and asked for a lawyer.

