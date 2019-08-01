President Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is reportedly being considered to run for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire.

GOP sources told Granite State affiliate WMUR that Mr. Lewandowski’s name was brought up this week at a Charlotte, North Carolina, Republican National Committee meeting to take on Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who’s looking to be elected for a third time.

The current field of GOP challengers is likely to include New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O’Brien, retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc and attorney Bryant Messner.

With Mr. O’Brien and Mr. Bolduc having heavy support from Trump loyalists, Mr. Lewandowski’s candidacy would shake up the race and make him an instant frontrunner due to being closely aligned with Mr. Trump.

His first major run for office would also include ample funding, being a notable public figure among Trump’s associates.

