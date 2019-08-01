TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Police investigating the brutal murder of a prostitute will have another chance to get DNA from a man suspected of the crime.
The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that while an initial DNA swab taken from Rafael Camey was illegally obtained, a second swab can be taken if the state can show the first wasn’t obtained through flagrant police misconduct.
The dissenting justice in the 6-1 ruling writes that police shouldn’t be allowed a “do-over.”
Camey was arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was found behind a supermarket in Passaic County in 2013.
Police advised him of his Miranda rights in his native Spanish but had him sign a consent form to give his DNA that was in English with no translation.
