OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the life prison sentence of a woman who worked as a prostitute and admitted stabbing a client to death.

The court ruled Thursday in the appeal of 33-year-old Sumeika D. Byrd, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the Aug. 13, 2015, stabbing death of 28-year-old Brendon Turner.

Byrd testified during the trial that prostitution was her primary source of income and that she stabbed Turner in self-defense. She told jurors she had sex with Turner before he pushed her into a dresser, prompting her to grab a pocket knife.

Prosecutors say Turner suffered fatal stab wounds to his abdomen and heart. They say he was not the aggressor and had numerous defensive wounds.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.