President Trump said he was surprised by a report that the Justice Department won’t prosecute former FBI Director James B. Comey for allegedly violating laws on handling classified information.

“I would frankly be surprised, because what James Comey did was illegal,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House.

Mr. Trump said he hasn’t spoken to anyone at the Justice Department about the matter.

“I haven’t actually heard that,” he said of the report. “I know there’s a lot of things going on. That’s a piece of it, I guess.”

The Hill reported Thursday that the Justice Department inspector general’s office referred Mr. Comey for potential prosecution over his handling of memos that the FBI later determined contained classified information. But prosecutors declined to charge Mr. Comey, partly because they didn’t believe there was evidence to show that he knew and intended to violate laws on handling classified information, the report stated.

Mr. Comey, who was fired by Mr. Trump in 2017, shared memos with a lawyer friend who then shared the information with a New York Times reporter. Two of the memos contained confidential information.

