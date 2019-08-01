Congress gave final approval to spending hikes in 2020 and 2021, but not before delivering a final black eye to President Trump, who saw nearly half his Senate Republicans refuse to back the deal he’d struck with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The agreement did clear on a 67-28 vote, with Democrats providing most of the votes, signaling which party felt it got the best end of the negotiations.

The deal sets the spending limits for 2020 and 2021, freeing the spending committees to go write the dozen bills that actually fund government operations. In the near term, the agreement lessens the chances of a government shutdown over the next two years, though it doesn’t entirely eliminate the threat.

It also marks the end of the austerity agreement President Obama and House Republicans agreed to in 2011, and which, thanks to the “sequester” cuts and budget caps had constrained at least some spending over the last decade.

Democrats cheered the end of those limits.

“This deal ends the threat of sequester permanently. That is huge,” said Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat.

Most of his troops agreed. Just five Democrats opposed the bill, including two of the party’s presidential candidates.

Republican leaders asked for the same support.

“This is the agreement the administration has negotiated. This is the deal the House has passed. This is the deal President Trump is waiting and eager to sign into law,” said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But his troops were less supportive, with 23 of them defying Mr. Trump. Among the defectors was Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi, and a host of other conservatives who said the deal added too much debt.

The agreement rewrites the spending caps Mr. Obama signed in 2011. Over the next two years the government will be able to spend $320 billion more than the current law would allow on discretionary spending. The additional money is roughly divided between defense and domestic needs,

The deal also creates a two-year debt holiday, giving the Treasury Department the power to borrow and spend as much as needed to keep the government running through July 2021, or well after the next election.

Based on current trends, the country will likely add $2 trillion in debt over that time.

Mr. Trump, who last year had said he would never sign another bloated spending deal, is backing this one.

But he suggested in an interview with C-SPAN this week that he’ll get serious about cost-cutting in 2021, if he wins re-election.

“I think getting costs — now that the military is very close to being totally rebuilt — I think costs are going to be a big factor,” the president said.

Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, tried to lead a rebellion, blasting both Democrats and Republicans for ignoring the explosion of red ink. But he saved his worst jibes for his own GOP colleagues.

“The difference between the parties are the Democrats are honest. They’re very honest. They don’t care about the debt,” he said. “But here’s the problem. The only opposition we have in the country is the Republican Party, and they don’t care either.”

Mr. Paul also dismissed Mr. Trump’s defense that the Pentagon needs the money, and so it makes sense to swallow the other spending in order to bolster the Defense Department.

“Maybe the mission is too big. It isn’t that the budget’s too small,” the senator said.

GOP leaders, though, said there were other reasons to like the deal.

Democratic leaders agreed to forgo any major policy fights as they write spending bills over the next two years.

That means there will be no attempts to upset the abortion compromise that restricts federal taxpayer funding for the procedure only to cases of rape, incest or threat to the life of the mother.

It also means Democrats will not be able to use the spending process to try to derail Mr. Trump’s executive actions on immigration.

“The far left was denied any such victories,” Mr. McConnell said. “No poison pills, a big win for the White House.”

