By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Thursday, August 1, 2019

Several hours before President Trump kicked off a weeklong news cycle by attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district as a crime- and rat-infested slum, the Baltimore lawmaker’s house was burglarized.

According to a Thursday report by WJZ, citing a statement by the Baltimore City Police, Mr. Cummings’ home was broken into around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Trump taunts Rep. Elijah Cummings over house burglary in Baltimore

Police aren’t sure whether any property was taken from the house in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue, the statement said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide