Several hours before President Trump kicked off a weeklong news cycle by attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district as a crime- and rat-infested slum, the Baltimore lawmaker’s house was burglarized.
According to a Thursday report by WJZ, citing a statement by the Baltimore City Police, Mr. Cummings’ home was broken into around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.
Police aren’t sure whether any property was taken from the house in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue, the statement said.
