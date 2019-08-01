Several hours before President Trump kicked off a weeklong news cycle by attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district as a crime- and rat-infested slum, the Baltimore lawmaker’s house was burglarized.

According to a Thursday report by WJZ, citing a statement by the Baltimore City Police, Mr. Cummings’ home was broken into around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

Breaking: Congressman Elijah Cummings home broken into. Baltimore police investigating @wjz pic.twitter.com/4noh7h0yJB — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 1, 2019

Police aren’t sure whether any property was taken from the house in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue, the statement said.

