If you’ve figured out the nitty-gritty of Elizabeth Warren’s plans for public education, please — puhleeze! — let a sister in on it.

The senior senator from Massachusetts doesn’t have much to say for herself, considering she teaches law school and kicks the costs of the can labeled “Forgive Them Their College Debt” down the road … way down the road.

So far down the road that my 2½-year-old granddaughter would have to labor to cover the costs of graduates born under 2021 plan if Ms. Warren wins the White House. Afterward, my great-granddaughter will be footing the higher education bills of her own mom.

Ain’t that something to look forward to.

See, Ms. Warren, who’s been around the barn a few times, knows the difference between poor and po’; good times and underprivileged times; black, white and American Indian; reared in the South and raised up North.

Her dad worked at Montgomery Ward and her mom at Sears. As a teen, Elizabeth waited tables at a relative’s restaurant.

She has described her family as “on the ragged edge of the middle class” and “kind of hanging on at the edges by our fingernails.”

Again, neither poor nor po’ means today what it did in 1950s and ‘60s Oklahoma.

Anyway, young Elizabeth wanted to be a teacher and got a taste of Washington while attending George Washington University, but that taste didn’t linger. She headed back down south, attended the University of Houston, and met and got hitched to her college sweetie. They had two kids and moved to New Jersey.

Their kids are adults, and have produced grandkids of the now wealthy Elizabeth Warren.

The Elizabeth Warren who wanted to be a teacher, became a teacher and a lawyer, and became a wealthy U.S. senator — wealthy senators just like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, though Joe has a leg up because he also became a vice president.

Yet something’s not quite right.

Something’s out of kilter when a senior U.S. senator hasn’t splashed around her proposals regarding primary and secondary schooling. Hasn’t pumped up her website to say this is where she stands, where she wants to go and how she plans to get there.

Odd, is it not, that a teacher running for president of the United States has yet to do as much?

Odd that a powerful woman born when the # symbol, at least to the general public, meant the number sign or pound sign. #DoesElizabethWarrenHaveAPlan?

Ms. Warren wants all of us to foot the bills for all kids’ higher education. Yet she won’t tell how she expects us to help them get to college from primary and secondary schools.

What a teeny, tiny soap box on which she stands!

⦁ Deborah Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]

