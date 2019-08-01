Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden defended former President Barack Obama from attacks within his own party, saying Thursday that they did the best they could during their eight years.

“I don’t think there’s anything he has to apologize before,” Mr. Biden said in Detroit, a day after he and nine other presidential candidates clashed in a debate over the former president’s legacy.

Mr. Biden was prodded by opponents to defend the record pace of deportations set under Mr. Obama, and his record on trade.

The former top sidekick on Wednesday said he would not match Mr. Obama’s deportation pace, and said he wouldn’t restore Mr. Obama’s Pacific trade deal, adding it needs major changes. President Trump already canceled U.S. involvement in that deal.

But on Thursday, Mr. Biden defended the president and wondering about criticism from other Democrats on Obamacare and criminal justice, in addition to immigration and trade.

“I hope the next debate we can talk about how we can fix the things Trump has broken, not how Obama made all these mistakes. He didn’t,” Mr. Biden said.

He suggested Mr. Obama got distracted by the economic situation he faced when he took office and wasn’t able to focus on immigration until later. When they did get a chance to move beyond economic stimulus, Mr. Biden said, they were successful with programs such as the DACA deportation amnesty for illegal immigrant “Dreamers.”

He also bristled at comparisons between Mr. Obama’s deportation record — which topped 400,000 in 2012 — and Mr. Trump, who last year oversaw 256,000 deportations.

Mr. Biden suggested people needed to look beyond deportations.

“The idea it’s somehow comparable to what this guy’s doing is bizarre,” he said.

