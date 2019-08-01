A federal judge imposed a temporary blockade on New York trying to share President Trump’s tax returns with House Democrats, saying he needs to hear more arguments on the legal situation.

Judge Carl J. Nichols is considering whether New York’s new law allowing it to share private taxpayer information with Congress is legal.

Mr. Trump says the law is an attack on him, while New York says it’s an attempt at good governance, and applies to any public official that Congress has a valid reason to investigate.

Judge Nichols said while the two sides are filing briefs and preparing for an Aug. 29 hearing New York should not turn over the tax returns. He also said if the House Ways and Means Committee attempts to get the information from New York during that time, he must be alerted.

