LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jurors are set to hear closing arguments before deciding how much Katy Perry, her collaborators and her record label owe the writers of a Christian rap song over her hit “Dark Horse.”

Lawyers for Perry and for the rapper, Marcus Gray, will make their final cases to jurors on Thursday and are likely to present wildly different numbers.

Gray’s attorneys have emphasized the tens of millions brought in by the song the album it’s on. Perry’s attorneys have emphasized the tens of millions in expenses used to make and market it.

The same jurors found on Monday that Perry and her five co-writers copied Gray’s 2009 song “Joyful Noise” with 2013’s “Dark Horse.”

The trial has since been in a damages phase where attorneys argue how much Gray should get.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.