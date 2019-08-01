LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lincoln police have arrested two men in the shooting death of a woman found in her home.

Police say officers Thursday arrested 28-year-old Rubin J. Thomas and 21-year-old Jesse T. Foster on suspicion of first-degree murder. Both men are from Lincoln.

They were arrested in connection with the July 24 shooting of 34-year-old Audrea Craig. Officers found her body after going to her home east of downtown Lincoln about 3:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

Just minutes later, police were called to a hospital, where a man identified as 26-year-old Martae Green had been dropped off at the emergency room. Green was pronounced death a short time later.

Police say an investigation shows Green and others forced their way into Craig’s home and that Craig shot Green.

