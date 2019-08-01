CHICAGO (AP) - A man accused in the shooting death of an off-duty Chicago police officer has rejected a court-appointed attorney and is defending himself against the charges.

Jovan Battle on Thursday sparred with a Cook County judge and prosecutors over what evidence can be introduced at his trial for the March 25 fatal shooting Officer John Rivera.

Prosecutors allege Battle pointed out Rivera as one of several men who fought with Menelik Jackson and Jaquan Washington, who are also charged with murder. Prosecutors say Rivera, who was out for a night of fun with friends, had nothing to do with the fight.

During Thursday’s hearing, the 32-year-old Battle objected to the prosecution’s request to introduce his history of drug arrests.

In granting Battle’s request to represent himself, Judge Dennis Porter told him if convicted he won’t be able to base an appeal on a claim he had ineffective legal counsel.

