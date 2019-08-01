MEXICO CITY (AP) - Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Coahuila say they are investigating a report that police killed a migrant from El Salvador.

A migrant shelter in the Coahuila city of Saltillo says the man was shot to death by state police during a raid on migrants waiting to hop a freight train to the U.S. border.

The Casa Del Migrante Saltillo shelter also said authorities separated a 2-year-old girl from her mother during the raid.

The federal government issued a statement Thursday saying neither federal police nor immigration agents were involved in the raid Wednesday.

The Coahuila state government said the man’s death is under investigation. It said the girl was safe and in the custody of child welfare officials.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.