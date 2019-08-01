ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is suing the office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, alleging violation of Missouri’s open records law.

The Post-Dispatch reported Thursday that the lawsuit alleges that Gardner’s office violated the law by refusing to release contracts and invoices that would reveal how the office is spending public money on legal and professional services. The suit was filed Wednesday.

Gardner’s office on July 18 rejected the newspaper’s requests for contracts since Jan. 1, 2017, her first day on the job, including agreements to pay law firms, consultants and community activists.

A spokeswoman for Gardner says the documents aren’t being released because they’re part of ongoing litigation.

Gardner has come under scrutiny for her handling of criminal charges last year against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

